RefuseFascism uses ANTIFA-like tactics, Organizer Claims they Received Money from Soros, Met with Steyer Advisor

Head of the Atlanta Chapter of RefuseFascism, Tee Stern: “We Actually Did

Get a Grant from Them (Soros) Around - We Started a Thing Called a National Day

of Appreciation for Abortion Providers.”

National Organizer for RefuseFascism, Andy Zee: “…I Believe He

(Steyer) Has Political Ambitions, and He Might Not Want to Be Directly

Connected.”

National Organizer for RefuseFascism, Andy Zee: “…Steyer might not

want to be connected” “…Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, this at a certain

point dominates the national news…it’s a very disruptive force.”

National Organizer for RefuseFascism, Andy Zee: "...we’re meeting with his (Tom Steyer) main adviser on impeachment. We’ve been talking to his assistant, he first said he was going to meet, he made the announcement…”

[Mamaroneck, N.Y. – June 11, 2020] Project Veritas today released undercover footage of a RefuseFascism national organizer detailing who is funding their militant operation and shares their objectives.

“There is no question Antifa is well-organized and well-funded. It’s not just George Soros or Tom Steyer who may have interest in domestic terrorist groups like RefuseFa and Antifa, this video also brings in players in Silicon Valley,” said Project Veritas CEO and founder James O’Keefe.

“Project Veritas will continue to investigate Antifa and will update the American public as we gather more evidence on their big money sponsors,” said O’Keefe.

Project Veritas encourages people to come forward with any additional information they have about fraudulent or corrupt behavior. Tips may be sent to veritastips@protonmail.com. Reach out to us anonymously using Telegram: +1 914-653-3110 or @veritastips.

REPORTER: Christian Hartsock