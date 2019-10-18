CNN Part 4 Coming Soon







This week, Project Veritas released a three-part series exposing CNN. Millions of people have viewed and shared this content. And, yet, CNN and their leadership have remained silent so far.

Why is CNN so quiet?

I can tell you this, though.

Our next video (CNN Part 4) will be coming out next week. It features serious charges leveled against Senior Executives.

And when it comes out, CNN won’t be able to ignore it.

President Donald Trump and his 2020 campaign have just sent CNN President Jeff Zucker a letter indicating they intend to file legal action against CNN to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunction relief, reimbursement of legal costs and all other legal and equitable remedies, to the maximum extent permitted by law. View the entire four page letter HERE.

Stay tuned…