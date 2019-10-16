BREAKING: CNN Media Coordinator states ‘Jeff Zucker goes into the control room while Jake Tapper is interviewing Kellyanne Conway’; tells Executive Producer to skip commercials, extend 7 minute interview to 25 minutes to “just f**king nail her”







In a new clip that we released today, CNN Media Coordinator, Christian Sierra, recounts a story about Jeff Zucker, stating:

“Jeff Zucker goes into the control room while Jake Tapper is interviewing Kellyanne Conway…”

Sierra says Zucker orders Tapper: “Keep going, keep going, keep going!” and tells the Executive Producer to skip commercials, extend 7-minute interview to 25 minutes…

Sierra on Zucker’s control room command: “Just f**king nail her!”

Zucker personally ordered CNN host Jake Tapper to press Kellyanne Conway in a live TV interview.

Jake Tapper corroborated this information HERE.

Is Zucker scripting TV interviews instead of allowing CNN hosts to use their own judgement?

This is the problem with today’s media. They are not interested in the facts. Instead, it’s all about an agenda.

Another video exposing CNN’s bias is coming out soon.