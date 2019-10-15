Part 2: CNN Leadership and Staffers Reveal True Sentiments; Network Picks Favorites Among Democratic Candidates on Eve of Debate

CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez Says, ‘Joe Biden Has a Problem’ Because of his Son’s Foreign Business Dealings; “It Looks Bad. It Smells Bad.”

CNN President Jeff Zucker Pushes Kamala Harris’ Demand to Take Down Trump’s Twitter Account; “I Think it’s a Good Segment…Not Going to Happen, But it’s a Good Talking – it’s a Good Segment.”

Zucker on Harris: “She is Also Retooling Her Struggling Campaign.”

CNN Media Coordinator Christian Sierra Says Network is Less Fair to Andrew Yang and Amy Klobuchar, “They’re Pro-Top Contenders.”

Sierra: “I Think They Like Warren a Lot” “…They Don’t Like Tulsi Gabbard”

CNN Media Coordinator Nick Neville Says “People Would Change the Channel” if Network Broadcasted a Biden Rally.

CNN VP and Political Director David Chalian Believes That Andrew Yang Will Not Become the Democratic Nominee for President.

CNN Insider Cary Poarch: “I Actually Came to CNN a Registered Democrat. I Campaigned and Voted for Bernie in the Primaries of the 16’ election;” “…All That I Thought I Knew and Hoped to be at CNN Was False.”

Poarch: “It’s an Unwritten Rule That if You Are Center, Center Right, or Heaven Forbid, Full Right Republican Trump Supporter, Then You Are Not Welcome at CNN.”

Insider Cary Poarch Wants ‘Free and Fair Election’ and Not ‘Some Ideology Shoved Down My Throat;’ Wants CNN to ‘Get Back to the Facts and Get Back to Reporting the News.’







Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

(Washington, D.C.) On Monday, October 14, 2019 Project Veritas released Part 1 of a series of recordings provided by a brave CNN Insider who blew the whistle on rampant bias at the network. The story, with substantial social media attention and cable news coverage, to include a tweet from President Trump, provides video footage highlighting the personal vendetta of CNN President Jeff Zucker against POTUS, as well as evidence of bias across the network. CNN Insider Cary Poarch further detailed his concerns against the network on national television last night.

In Part 2 of our #ExposeCNN series, Poarch exposes candid opinions and unguarded comments from various employees and executives including CNN President Jeff Zucker, CNN Vice President and Political Director David Chalian, and CNN Media Coordinator Christian Sierra.

Cary Poarch, who wants CNN to “get back to the facts and get back to reporting news,” used a hidden camera to record conversations over several months.

Poarch was able to participate in the daily 9AM meetings where CNN President Jeff Zucker talked to the staff and gave them their daily guidance.

One day the 9AM meeting included an exchange between CNN President Jeff Zucker and CNN Vice President and Political Director David Chalian about the viability of Democratic candidate Andrew Yang:

Jeff Zucker, CNN President:“David, are we taking Andrew Yang seriously enough?”

…

David Chalian, Vice President and CNN Political Director:“Yeah, I mean, I think we – I don’t know why we wouldn’t take him – you know, most of these candidates seriously. We should definitely be looking at why Andrew Yang is resonating…Do I think he’s a likely nominee? No, I don’t.”

In another 9AM meeting, Zucker pushed for the use of some on-air reporting time designed more for ratings than for reporting news when he noted that CNN should do a segment on Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ call for President Trump’s Twitter account to be suspended:

Jeff Zucker, CNN President: “It’s not going to happen, but I think it’s a good segment in the show… Not going to happen, but it’s a good talking – it’s a good segment.”

In a discussion about why Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign rally isn’t broadcast in its entirety, a CNN employee indicated that decisions seem to be based on ratings:

Nick Neville, CNN Media Coordinator: “They probably think it’s boring… people would change, people would change the channel.”

CNN is hosting tonight’s Democratic Presidential Primary Debate, and a lot of discussion took place with various CNN employees about CNN’s treatment of several of the candidates.

CNN’s Media Coordinator Christian Sierra explained that by focusing on just a few candidates the network treats others unfairly:

CNN Insider: “Who is CNN unfairer against right now on the debate?”

Christian Sierra, CNN Media Coordinator: “Um, I think probably Yang and Klobuchar. One of the lesser ones. Just cause they’re going to talk about Biden more Warren and Sanders. They’re not going to mention others.

…

they want to cover the people who are on the top. They don’t want to cover the bottom.”

…

CNN Insider: “So, who does he (Zucker) want to be president?”

Christian Sierra, CNN Media Coordinator: “Here’s the thing, I don’t know. I think he (ZUCKER) wants a democrat but I don’t think he has any particular favorite. Well, ‘cause here’s the thing, he donated before to Kamala Harris when she was running for Senate in California. Um, but, I think he kind of likes Pete, but I can tell he also likes Biden and Warren.”

CNN Insider: “You think he likes Biden?”

Christian Sierra, CNN Media Coordinator:“I think so.”

But according to a candid comment from CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez, Biden has a problem:

Evan Perez, Senior Justice Correspondent: “Now I’ll tell you this. Joe Biden has a problem. Because his son was trading in his name. It looks bad. It smells bad. It’s not illegal. Nothing is illegal about it… How do you go and say that Donald Trump is the person? Get him out of here, and convict him, when your son is doing the sameshit.”

As for some of the other candidates:

CNN Insider: “Who does CNN like?”

Christian Sierra, CNN Media Coordinator: “I think they like Warren a lot.

…

They don’t like Tulsi. They don’t like Tulsi Gabbard.

…

Because she supports, Assad and she’s not taking a conventional route when it comes to one policy, stuff like that.”

CNN Insider Cary Poarch said, “I just want us to have a free and fair election. That’s what it’s all about. Like we get an information presented to us. We can, we can pull the lever for whoever we want. Again, left, right center, whatever. That’s the American dream. That’s what it should be. I don’t need to have some ideology shoved down my throat. That’s twisted in a way.”

Project Veritas intends to continue its investigation into corruption in the Mainstream Media. We encourage brave insiders at these organizations to come forward with any information they have, so that the public knows what is really going on within these media companies.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: PV Media

Email: media@projectveritas.com

Phone: 914-908-2300