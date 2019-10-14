PART 1: CNN Insider Blows Whistle on Network President Jeff Zucker’s Personal Vendetta Against POTUS

Cary Poarch, Who Works at CNN’s Washington DC Bureau, Says: “I Decided to Wear a Hidden Camera…to Expose the Bias”

Records Zucker’s 9AM Daily Rundown Calls

Zucker Emphatically States Fox News is “Beyond Destructive for America”

Zucker to Staffers: “Impeachment is the Story,” Ignore Other Stories

Employees Ordered by Zuckerto ‘Knock Off’ Their Friendliness Towards Lindsey Graham

Nick Neville, CNN Media Coordinator: “Jeff Zucker…has a Personal Vendetta Against Trump,” “…Then You Get on the 9AM Call and the Big Boss, Jeff Zucker, F**king Tells What to Do”

Neville: It’s About ‘Ratings,’ “…It’s, Like, They Pulled Names Out of a Hat and It’s Like We’re Watching the Gameshow Network”

CNN Floor Manager Mike Brevna: “It’s the Trump Network, Dog…They Sold Themselves to The Devil”

Brevna Recalls Colleagues ‘Sobbing,’ And Says The “Office Was Like a Funeral” After Trump Election Victory

CNN Media Coordinator, Christian Sierra, Confesses CNN Prepares ‘Softball Interviews’for Democrats Compared to Republicans, and Suggests “Anti-Trump Crusade” After 2016 Election

Top Network Executive David Chalian Says Republicans are ‘Delusional, Defiant, or Silent’ With Regards to Trump’s Impeachment Story

CNN Floor Director Hiram Gonzalez: “…We Created This Monster…Media Created the Trump Monster”







(Washington, D.C.) A brave CNN insider came to Project Veritas to expose anti-Trump bias at the cable giant. Cary Poarch, who works at CNN’s Washington D.C. Bureau, tells Project Veritas “I decided to wear a hidden camera…to expose the bias running rampant” at the network. Poarch documented CNN’s bias for months; recording undercover footage of numerous long-term employees, some of which talk about Jeff Zucker’s anti-Trump agenda. In the video are Nick Neville, Christian Sierra, Hiram Gonzalez, David Chalian, and Mike Brevna. These employee’s positions range from media coordinator to high-ranking executives. I decided to secretly record the 9:00am rundown call meetings with senior management and executives, says Poarch. In the recordings, Zucker details his expectations for CNN’s coverage and very matter-of-factly states “impeachment is the story.”

Impeachment Push

Jeff Zucker has served as president of CNN Worldwide since 2013. In recordings of daily phone calls, Zucker directed staffers to push the impeachment narrative.

“I want to stay with this, our top, top – our own reporters, our own political analysts, the top, the top [unintelligible] we have. Okay, so make sure we’re doing that. All these moves are moves towards impeachment. So, don’t – don’t lose sight of what the biggest story is.”

Attacks on Fox News and Republicans

In one 9AM rundown call, Zucker and another executive disparage Republicans about Trump and attack FoxNews:

“I think what’s going on in America now is really fundamentally result of years of fake news, conspiracy nonsense from Fox News that has taken root in this country…”

Zucker continues, “The fake conspiracy nonsense that Fox has spread for years is now deeply embedded in American society and at the highest levels of the Republican elected officials as we’ve seen…and frankly that is beyond destructive for America…”

CNN’s Vice President & Political Director David Chalian on Republicans:

“I think as big of a story as big of a story as what President Trump has done here is the Republican’s sort of either delusional or defiant or silent responses.”

Zucker: CNN Employees Must ‘Knock Off’ Friendliness Towards Graham





“Yeah, so I just want to say on the Lindsey Graham front, I know that there’s a lot of people at CNN that are friendly with Lindsey Graham. It’s time to knock that off and it’s time to call him out.”

CNN Media Coordinator Details How Zucker Runs the Network; Describes ‘Gameshow’

Nick Neville, a CNN Media Coordinator, also opened up to our insider. Neville tells our insider who really controls CNN’s programming, and how much top-down control Zucker exerts:

“Like, there are a lot of people who are out here trying to play like, just do what they think is the best journalistic integrity. Then you get on the 9am call and the big boss, Jeff Zucker, f**king tells what to do….”

“Jeff Zucker- basically president of CNN has a personal vendetta against Trump. Your own biases are gonna be there. They’re going to seep into what you think, they’re gonna seep into what you say, so if Jeff Zucker like blatantly hates Trump, and he runs CNN (which he does), it’s not gonna be positive (for you guys)…no I mean it’s not gonna be positive for Trump. He hates him. It’s gonna be negative!”

The CNN Media Coordinator goes on to lament his own network’s debate preparation format, connecting it to their push to prioritize ratings:

“But then you have higher up executives, like Zucker and other people, who are saying, “Well, we gotta make profits.” So, you end up with things like- I don’t know if you heard this, but this week they had like a fucking gameshow to, like, decide what dates they’re, it’s gonna be this debate.”

CNN Floor Manager Describes Election Night Despair at CNN

Mike Brevna, Floor Manager, CNN: “The election- Yeah, I came in at about ten or eleven o’clock that night…. And as I started walking towards this person, as I got closer, I could hear her sobbing …. People were like, in shock.”

CNN Floor Director Shares His Perspective on the Cause of Trump’s Political Ascension

Hiram Gonzalez, Floor Director, CNN: “Between you and I, we created this monster and now we’re eating him full plate every single day. Media created the Trump monster.”

CNN Media Coordinator Confesses to Network Bias

Christian Sierra, a CNN Media Coordinator, describes the mood inside CNN after Trump’s election victory:

“That day, man, when I came in, everyone was silent. Nobody wanted to talk. I’m like, like the mood was just so sour the whole day…It was a f**king dreary day. I bet at Fox it was like euphoria.”

When questioned about how the CNN anchors feel about Trump, Sierra unloads: “Cooper hates him;” “Don Lemon hates him;” “Cuomo doesn’t like him;” and Tapper “doesn’t like him either.”

Sierra goes on to admit to our insider that:

“…MSNBC is tougher on Republicans, and we’re tough on the Republicans too. More than so than the Democrats. Our Democratic interviews are like softballs, compared to the Republicans… if you notice like every time, we ask questions to Republicans, like it’s always a little tougher than when we do get the Democrats.”

Project Veritas intends to continue its investigation into corruption in the Mainstream Media. We encourage brave insiders at these organizations to come forward with any information they have, so that the public knows what is really going on within these media companies.

