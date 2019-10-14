CNN Staffer Admits Racial Bias – Part 2







Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

In the second Project Veritas insider video segment covering racial bias and it’s effect on coverage at CNN, Media Coordinator Christian Sierra, states, “I think that shootings in poorer areas or, um, minority communities don’t get as much coverage as if they were to happen in a white area.”

Insider Cary Poarch questions his statement, “ So, CNN doesn’t cover the shooting that happened in a black neighborhood the same that they would cover a shooting in a white neighborhood?”

Sierra responds “I think if, unless if were looking a mass, if you’re a mass shooting like if it were like 20 people killed, they would cover it.” “But if there were like two people killed, like in a gang related violence shooting, they’re not gonna really care.”