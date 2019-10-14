CNN Staffer Admits Racial Bias – Part 1







Oh hidden camera, CNN Media Coordinator Christian Sierra admits that the network bias extends past Donald Trump…race enters into the decision on story content.

Sierra hypothesizes,” A white kid gets shot at Princeton University. He’s walking, he’s visiting his big brother who’s a student there, he gets shot in the head. He gets killed. We’re going to get coverage on that because, OH MY GOD, WE HAVE TO PUT THE PRECIOUS LITTLE WHITE BOY.”

Insider Cary Poarch responds, “But three people get shot in Newark?”

Sierra responds, “NOBODY CARES. Nobody. Nobody cares. Maybe unless it happens on Cory Booker’s block!”