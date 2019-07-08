White House Invites James O’Keefe to Social Media Summit on Heels of Veritas’ Google Exposé

(Washington, D.C.) – Project Veritas founder and CEO, James O’Keefe, has been invited to the White House’s Social Media Summit after Veritas published an investigative report showing political bias at Google. The Social Media Summit will take place in Washington, D.C. on July 11, 2019.

“If legendary muckrakers like Lincoln Steffens and Ida Tarbell can work alongside Teddy Roosevelt to expose and reform Big Oil,” said James O’Keefe, “Project Veritas can be synergistic with the Trump administration to pull back the curtain surrounding Big Tech.”

Project Veritas recently released documents from a Google insider that show bias against conservatives. In the first of four releases, Veritas obtained hidden camera footage of a Google executive, Jen Gennai, talking about the company’s plans to “…prevent the next Trump situation.”

The Google executive also explained the importance of preserving the size of Google:

“Elizabeth Warren is saying we should break up Google. And like, I love her but she’s very misguided, like that will not make it better it will make it worse, because all these smaller companies who don’t have the same resources that we do will be charged with preventing the next Trump situation, it’s like a small company cannot do that.”

President Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Dan Crenshaw, and other political leaders cited the Project Veritas Google report in hearings and in the media. The investigation and supporting documents were mentioned in several Congressional hearings on Capitol Hill in June.

After Project Veritas published the Google expose, the video was removed from YouTube and Vimeo. The full investigation and subsequent document releases can be viewed here:

The Google exposé was the third in a series of video investigations featuring insiders from Pinterest, Facebook, Google, and YouTube. Each of them have stepped forward to help Project Veritas expose some of the largest companies in Silicon Valley.

New insiders in tech, government, media and education can reach out to Project Veritas at VeritasTips@protonmail.com.

###