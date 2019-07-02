Pinterest Insider Joins Project Veritas

(New York) – Former Pinterest insider, Eric Cochran, has joined Project Veritas to support its efforts in recruiting insiders in technology, media, government, and education. In his role with Project Veritas, Cochran will help manage Veritas’ nationwide network of sources and recruit new insiders.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, said:

“I am excited to have Eric working with us to encourage more people to blow the whistle on corruption, fraud, and abuse. With his experience in outing injustice in Big Tech, he will be an invaluable resource in assuring the trust of future Veritas insiders. Eric is an inspiration and I am proud that he will work with Project Veritas to inspire others to come forward.”

Cochran explained why he choose to join Veritas after he was fired from his job at Pinterest for leaking documents to Project Veritas:

“I’ve decided to work with Project Veritas because I want to continue to make a positive impact in our country and culture. Insiders will play a major role in exposing the injustices of our world and they’ll help hold the most powerful Big Tech and other organizations accountable for their actions. I am looking forward to emboldening more insiders to speak the truth.”

Since the beginning of its Be Brave campaign, Project Veritas has released four investigations featuring insiders:

Cochran is the second tech insider who has joined Project Veritas following a termination by their employer. Other insiders can securely contact Project Veritas at VeritasTips@Protonmail.com.

