Project Veritas Sends Google Letters to Congress

Project Veritas sent a letter to several Members of Congress informing them about Project Veritas’ investigation of Google that raises some concerns regarding Google’s possible improper intervention in Federal elections which may violate laws like the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA).

The letter is a follow up to Project Veritas’ latest investigative report which includes undercover video of Google officials, leaked internal Google documents and emails, and statements provided by a Google insider.

We sent versions of the letter to several members of Congress:

Senator Ted Cruz

Rep. Louis Gohmert

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Senator Mike Lee

Senator Josh Hawley

Senator Richard Blumenthal

Senator Ed Markey

Rep. David Cicilline

Rep. Steve King

Rep. Jim Jordan

Senator Mark Warner

Read the letter we sent to Senator Ted Cruz below: