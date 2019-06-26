Veritas Fights Back: Attorneys Send Letter to YouTube

We are fighting back.

YouTube, owned by Google, has removed our video news report of insider information that is critical of Google. Below is a letter we sent to YouTube demanding they restore our video.

Social media sites like YouTube, Facebook and Pinterest enjoy a protection from lawsuits regarding the content posted on their platform providing they do not censor the posts. YouTube is obviously censoring our news report under the guise of some unidentified privacy complaint. In other words they used one unidentified complaint to prevent the public from learning the information the Google insider courageously provided.

At the core of this issue is an undeniable fact: Big Tech is brazenly censoring investigative journalism with impunity.