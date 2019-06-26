BLACKLISTED: LEAKED YOUTUBE DOC APPEARS TO SHOW ELECTION INTERFERENCE

Blocked terms include “Abortion is murder”, “Repeal the 8th,” “Irish Catholic,” “Pro-life”

Ireland’s 8th Amendment Protected The Right to Life of Unborn

UPDATE: Breitbart News obtained a response from YouTube: “… In the midst of the Irish referendum on abortion, our systems brought authoritative content to the top of our search results for abortion-related queries. This happened for both pro-choice and pro-life queries, there was no distinction.”

(New York) Project Veritas has obtained a document from an insider at YouTube which appears to show the manipulation of political content in an Irish elections.

The document entitled, “youtube_controversial_query_blacklist,” seems to show a series of blacklisted terms by YouTube. These terms include phrases that are directly related to the referendum that occurred in May of 2018 to repeal the 8th Amendment in Ireland.

The 8th Amendment, which was successfully repealed in May of 2018, was an amendment to the Irish Constitution that recognized the right to life of the unborn.

Said Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe:

“On Monday Project Veritas released a viral investigation that raised questions of Google’s interference in American elections. This new document shows their subsidiary, YouTube, appeared to have attempted to influence elections in Ireland.”

These documents seem to corroborate Breitbart’s 2018 story that exposed YouTube’s black list.

The newly leaked document contradicts Google executive Jen Gennai’s public statement that:

“Google has repeatedly been clear that it works to be a trustworthy source of information, without regard to political viewpoint. In fact, Google has no notion of political ideology in its rankings.”

Project Veritas’ Google investigation has elicited responses from President Donald Trump and has been discussed in Senate and Congressional hearings.

Insiders can securely share their stories with Project Veritas at VeritasTips@protonmail.com. Project Veritas seeks impactful stories from insiders in technology, government, media, and education.